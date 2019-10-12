Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Luxfer by 396.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Shares of LXFR opened at $15.59 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $413.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. Research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, CEO Alok Maskara bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,576.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

