Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Shares Up 2.2%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.77, 9,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 18,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALFVY. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

