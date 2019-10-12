Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 23.3% in September

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Atento has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $441.10 million for the quarter. Atento had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Atento by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,951 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Atento by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 361,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Atento by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atento by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

