Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Associated Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Associated Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.17.

AC opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 111.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $62,827.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $73,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $263,529 over the last ninety days. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

