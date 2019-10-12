Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

