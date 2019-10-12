Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. Research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.39%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 25.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

