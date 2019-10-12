Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 38,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.