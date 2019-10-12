ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 139,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities set a $14.50 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

ABR stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $13.94.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,829.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $55,437.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

