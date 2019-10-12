Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the August 30th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ARAV stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARAV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aravive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Aravive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

