Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Scibetta bought 22,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,060.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,871 shares of company stock worth $121,453. 55.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 21,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,464. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 119.15% and a negative return on equity of 8,682.29%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.