AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 21,246 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Beazer Homes USA worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 109,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:BZH opened at $15.10 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

