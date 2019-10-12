AQR Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $1,838,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 123,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,037,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

