AQR Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 225,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 19,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $657,322.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.64 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

