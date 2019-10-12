AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,425 Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Epizyme by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Epizyme by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Epizyme by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,850,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 96,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Epizyme stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme Inc has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

