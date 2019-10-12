AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $694.27 million, a PE ratio of 235.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $2,133,126.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,074,633 shares in the company, valued at $45,328,019.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 3,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $141,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,416 shares of company stock worth $34,152,563. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

