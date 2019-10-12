Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Apyx Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.94. 82,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,606. The stock has a market cap of $224.22 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 255.57%. The business’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth $79,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 97.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 222,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.