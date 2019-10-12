Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.64). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTC. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

