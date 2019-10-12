Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.64). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTC. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.