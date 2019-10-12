Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $243.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.22.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $236.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $237.64. The company has a market cap of $1,067.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.