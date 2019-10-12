Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

AAPL opened at $236.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $237.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

