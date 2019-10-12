Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce $62.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.30 billion to $63.22 billion. Apple reported sales of $62.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $258.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.74 billion to $259.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.69 billion to $275.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148,068. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $229.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.