Apergy (NYSE:APY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.62

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 47167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Apergy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

