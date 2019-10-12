Apache’s (APA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a $28.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Apache’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NYSE:APA opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apache will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 152.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 49.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

