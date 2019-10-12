Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Purchases $615,868.62 in Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $615,868.62. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 26,439 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,752.23.

On Monday, September 30th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 28,833 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,129.85.

On Friday, September 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 6,700 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,707.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 49,715 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,959,268.15.

On Thursday, September 12th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 76,883 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $3,017,657.75.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 17,000 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $713,830.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 76,681 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $3,347,125.65.

On Thursday, August 1st, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 96,861 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $4,307,408.67.

On Monday, July 29th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 41,300 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $1,854,370.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 83,171 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $3,676,158.20.

Anterix stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $572.38 million and a PE ratio of -14.24.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 769.30%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 293.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth about $120,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEX. B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Anterix in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

