ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP opened at $71.56 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $862.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $516,963.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.