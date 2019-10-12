ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
ANIP opened at $71.56 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $862.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.23.
In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $516,963.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.