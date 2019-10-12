Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price (down from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,123.13 ($27.74).

LON:AAL traded up GBX 61 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,984.60 ($25.93). 5,615,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,988.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Insiders acquired a total of 3,023 shares of company stock worth $7,331,550 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

