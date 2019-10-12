Analyzing Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Marin Software alerts:

16.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Evertec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marin Software and Evertec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Evertec 0 0 3 0 3.00

Evertec has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Evertec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evertec is more favorable than Marin Software.

Dividends

Evertec pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marin Software does not pay a dividend. Evertec pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Evertec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evertec $453.87 million 4.93 $86.27 million $1.70 18.30

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Evertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software N/A N/A N/A Evertec 20.55% 60.49% 14.03%

Summary

Evertec beats Marin Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. It also provides Marin Enterprise that provides digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising; and Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.