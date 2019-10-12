Analysts Set Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Target Price at GBX 124.67

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 124.67 ($1.63).
VEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 119 ($1.55) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Shares of LON:VEC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 83.95 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 734,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The company has a market capitalization of $559.36 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.24.
Vectura Group Company Profile
Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.
