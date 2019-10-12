Analysts Set Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Target Price at GBX 124.67

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 124.67 ($1.63).

VEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 119 ($1.55) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of LON:VEC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 83.95 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 734,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The company has a market capitalization of $559.36 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

