Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $121.73

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $81.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 776.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,023.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.