Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $14.69

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.69.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,491,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,835 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,294,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,802 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 57,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,085. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

