Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Target Price at C$63.69

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$46.75 to C$55.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KL opened at C$59.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.37.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$376.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

