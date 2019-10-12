Analysts Set Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price at $7.85

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Identiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of INVE opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Identiv has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

