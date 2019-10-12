Analysts Set Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) PT at $4.00

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SID traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. 115,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

