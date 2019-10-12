Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target at $55.77

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.92.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,671. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.
In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $325,062.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $28,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,207,412 shares of company stock valued at $895,501,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
