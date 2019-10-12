Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target at $55.77

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,671. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $325,062.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $28,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,207,412 shares of company stock valued at $895,501,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.