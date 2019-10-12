Analysts Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Price Target at $88.80

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 128.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Albany International by 2,086.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 82.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 116,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,819. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.70. Albany International has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

