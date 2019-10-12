Analysts Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $12.00 for the year.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

DPZ stock opened at $257.79 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.53 and its 200 day moving average is $259.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

