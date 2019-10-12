Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.66. WNS reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WNS in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WNS by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. WNS has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $65.00.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

