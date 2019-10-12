Analysts Expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sabre posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

