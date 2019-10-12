Analysts Expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to post $247.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. National Beverage reported sales of $260.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year sales of $965.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.00 million to $979.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $960.90 million, with estimates ranging from $922.50 million to $999.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

