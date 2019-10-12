Analysts Expect Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Legg Mason posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 57.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 294,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter worth $5,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

LM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,671. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $40.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

