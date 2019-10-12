Analysts Expect InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $23.52 on Friday. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that InMode will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

