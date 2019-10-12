Analysts Expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCFS. Barclays cut FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,719,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,244,000 after purchasing an additional 970,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,346,000 after purchasing an additional 538,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

