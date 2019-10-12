Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. CSX reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 20.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CSX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. 177,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,349. CSX has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

