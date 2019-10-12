Analysts Expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will report sales of $28.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $29.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $103.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $110.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $146.40 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $161.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CLNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.02. 253,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,427,000 after buying an additional 90,736 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 57.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.