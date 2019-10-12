Analysts Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has declined by 23.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

REDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 238,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 142,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 52,822 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

