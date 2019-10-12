Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.05. 317,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Provention Bio has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $22.82.

In other news, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $96,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 60,050 shares of company stock worth $471,002. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

