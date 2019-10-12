Analysts Anticipate Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Post $0.45 EPS

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

JRSH traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. 8,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 7.41. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $81.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

