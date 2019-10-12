Analysts Anticipate Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inflarx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Inflarx posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Inflarx will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inflarx.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inflarx stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

