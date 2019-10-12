Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Computer Programs & Systems posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the third quarter valued at $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

