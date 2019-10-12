Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.28). BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDSI. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $117,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,511.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $752,877.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,511.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,683 shares of company stock valued at $969,862. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $418.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.33.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

