Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $162,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADI opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

